 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suicide prevention speaker to share his story during film screening in Tucson

  • 0
Suicide: The Ripple Effect

Suicide: The Ripple Effect 

 Intermountain Centers

TUCSON (KVOA) — Only 36 people have survived the 220-foot jump from the golden gate bridge. Kevin Hines is one of them.

He tried to commit suicide with that jump when he was 19-years-old.

Since then, he’s dedicated his life to suicide prevention and being a mental health advocate.

Hines will visit Tucson on Friday thanks to Intermountain Centers.

He will share his story through a film he’s made called “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.”

The movie screening starts at 7 p.m. at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.

To register to the free event, visit https://intermountaincenters.org/the-ripple-theatereffect/.

To see the trailer, click here.

Recommended for you