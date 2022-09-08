Suicide prevention speaker to share his story during film screening in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Only 36 people have survived the 220-foot jump from the golden gate bridge. Kevin Hines is one of them.
He tried to commit suicide with that jump when he was 19-years-old.
Since then, he’s dedicated his life to suicide prevention and being a mental health advocate.
Hines will visit Tucson on Friday thanks to Intermountain Centers.
He will share his story through a film he’s made called “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.”
The movie screening starts at 7 p.m. at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
To register to the free event, visit https://intermountaincenters.org/the-ripple-theatereffect/.
To see the trailer, click here.