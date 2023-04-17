Sugar Factory opening first Arizona spot in Glendale

The restaurant and candy shop is known for its sweet, colorful creations.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Westgate Entertainment District is about to get a little bit sweeter.
Sugar Factory, a national chain of confectionary shops known for over-the-top desserts, has recently announced that it will soon open its first Arizona location in Glendale.
The local restaurant and candy store will include a 128-seat dining area, a walk-up ice cream bar, an outdoor cafe, and a floor-to-ceiling candy wall.
Sugar Factory's menu includes extravagant milkshakes, rainbow pancakes, Reese's Pieces churro French toast, and Nutella waffles.
Savory menu items include lobster fajitas, spicy tuna rolls, and carne asada tacos.
The Glendale location will begin accepting dining reservations starting next month. More information can be found here.