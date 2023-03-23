Study shows early Autism detection on the rise

TUCSON - (KVOA) The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released a new study showing Autism diagnoses are on the rise in young children.
The report reveals Autism Spectrum Disorder was at least 30 percent higher in Black, Hispanic and Asian children in 2020 compared to 2018. For white children, it was only 15 percent higher.
Marissa Luera's 6-year-old son Franciso is on the spectrum.
Just before his second birthday, Marissa tells News 4 Tucson something was off in Francisco.
"He stopped talking," Marissa said. "o, he was hitting all his milestones then he stopped talking. He just didn't want to be touched. He became, he just was different so I became concerned."
A short time later Francisco was diagnosed with Autism.
After his diagnosis, Francisco began going to Intermountain Centers, a behavioral health facility in Tucson.
"He still has a speech delay but he's able to communicate his feelings, his thoughts, ask questions and I wasn't sure he was going to be able to speak," Marissa said. "He wasn't speaking at all at 2. So, it's pretty big."
"The sooner we can evaluate, the sooner we can intervene," Ken Baumgartner, the Executive Director for behavioral consulation services at Intermountain. "Many states have early intervention programs that go up until the age of 3. We need to be seeing the signs of potential developmental delay in order to access those services."
More than four years after his diagnosis, his mom believes Francisco is
making a lot of progress.
"He talks about himself, his thoughts and his feelings," Marissa said. "It's a blessing, I mean, he tells me that he loves me and I never thought I would hear that from him or I wasn't sure I would. So, I mean, it's everything."