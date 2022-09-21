Students, staff safe after weapon found at central Tucson high school

TUCSON (KVOA) — Students and staff at a Tucson school are safe after a report of a weapon on campus, officials said Wednesday.
Officials said police located a weapon at University/Rincon High School.
School officials said police will be on campus for the remainder of the day.
Here is a letter sent to parents:
"Hello Rincon families and staff
Today we were alerted to a weapon on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety quickly responded and located the item. The situation has been contained and there is no threat to the campus. All students and staff are safe, however TUSD School Safety and TPD will be on campus for the remainder of the day.
Thank you for your patience and understanding
Alissa Welch
Principal, Rincon High School"
This is developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson as we obtain more information.