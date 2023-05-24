Students graduate high school across Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — It was a day of celebration for high school students across the Tucson area as more than a dozen high schools hosted their graduation ceremonies Wednesday evening.
On Wednesday night, more than 700 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas at Tucson Magnet High School, while their families cheered from the audience.
Tucson High students were full of life and energy as they walked across the stage to collect their diplomas.
Tucson High senior Jack Mallino said, "It feels like there is a huge weight coming off my shoulders, and the 13 years of work that I put in is finally paying off, and I'm happy to say I made it."
Parents filled up all the seats in the stadium, and some had to watch their kids graduate outside of the fence.
Meanwhile, proud parents shouted as loud as they could for their child.
Every year, it's a Tucson High tradition for the class that graduated 50 years prior to meet and greet the top 25 students who excelled academically.
Lamont Pearson is a Tucson High alumnus who is a part of the class of 1973. He said, "I'm supportive of Tucson High. I graduated here in '73, and I support it whenever I can, and my nephew graduates today also."
Now, since seniors graduated, they have one more day left of school tomorrow, and one senior is already planning what he's going to do next in life.
"I'm going to be studying music composition at the U of A next year," said Mallino.
It took about 2 and a half hours for all the students' names to be called, but what else do you expect from Tucson's largest high school?