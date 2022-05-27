Stranger Danger Alert issued after man offers money to children in Oro Valley, police say

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police have issued a Stranger Danger Alert after two children were reportedly approached by a man Thursday in Oro Valley.
According to Oro Valley Police Department, two 10-year-olds were playing outside their homes at about 4:30 p.m. near Molinetto Drive and Piemonte Way when a man in white sedan approached them.
The man reportedly offered the children $5 each "for no reason." Police say the man "sped off" out of the area after the kids refused.
One of the kids described the man as tanned White man with dark hair. He was seen wearing a white shirt and dark purple sunglasses.
Oro Valley is asking the public to remain vigilant and to call 911 if you see suspicious activity.
Anyone with information regarding this case is also asked to call 911.