Stranded campers finally leave Catalina State Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — After about a week of being trapped due to flooding, campers at Catalina State Park are finally able to leave the campgrounds Friday.
As of Friday morning, the rangers are letting vehicles drive through the wash that had been previously preventing anyone from crossing.
According to the Park Manager, they were able to get about 8 to10 vehicles out Thursday for situations that required certain campers to leave.
The rest of the campers had to wait until the rangers got back to the park Friday morning to see the condition of the mud and water.
Catalina State Park resumes normal operations! The park's entrance and exit and now open. Please keep in mind the trails are still muddy and other washes are still flowing. The Park Manager says thank you to campers for your patience.
The Park Manager said they have now cleared the path enough for anyone to be able to drive out of the park. When the park closed, there were about 300 campers that were stuck.
