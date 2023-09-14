Steele Research Center sets eyes on genome sequencing project, gets boost from local charity

TUCSON (KVOA) — Inside the Diamond Children’s Medical Center on the campus of the University of an Arizona sits the Steele Research Center, where doctors and researchers are on the precipice of changing families lives.
Inside one of the labs, Dr. Fayez Ghishan and his team get to work on a mission.
"In this lab, we are dedicated to find the cause of many of these kids diseases by sequencing their entire genome,” Ghishan said. “You as a human being and I and kids, we have 23,000 genes. We sequence all these 23,000 genes and figure out exactly what's wrong with these kids.”
This research will help doctors detect diseases earlier and help families learn about their loved ones genetic history.
"We sequence their DNA, little brush inside their teeth, inside your mouth,” Ghishan said. “Or you do a blood test, harvest DNA."
But to do all of this, these doctors need your help.
That's where Angel Charity comes in.
The organization is raising $800,000 in our community to go toward this life-changing research.
The Steele Research is the recipient of the 2023 Angel Charity impact grant.
“We are very excited to be a part of this project here and help fund raise for this amazing endeavor that's going to change the lives of so many children and families,” Laura Buckelew, the 2023 Angel Charity Capital Campaign and Underwriting Chair said.
Dr. Ghishan believes this endeavor is all about making a difference in the lives of kids and their families.
"At the end of the day, our task is to restore the smile in the moms’ eyes and the grandmothers’ eyes,” he said. “Our function is to improve the lives of these kids. That's it."
