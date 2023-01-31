States fail to reach agreement on cuts in Colorado River water use

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the second time in six months, states have failed to reach an agreement on collectively cutting the amount of water they take from the Colorado Rivers.
"There is not an agreement on the table for taking less water," said Sarah Porter, Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at the ASU Morrison Institute for Public Policy.
What the states, including Arizona, came up with is called a consensus-based modeling alternative.
Porter said, "Negotiators from six states, they want more information to be able to be developed related to this plan so they can continue to negotiate with each other." Essentially, the states want to game out different scenarios to see how they play out.
Two decades of drought in the west has left water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell dangerously low. So low, the federal government ordered basin states to reduce their allotment of Colorado River water by an additional two-to-four-million-acre feet annually.
These cuts are in addition to cuts that went into effect this year under the Drought Contingency Plan (DCP). Under the DCP, Arizona took a cut of 592,000 acre-feet this year. That's 21% of its total allotment. These cuts were triggered after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2 shortage in 2023.
Tuesday was the second deadline for states to reach an agreement. That did not happen.
California did not sign off on the consent-based modeling alternative. It's the largest user of Colorado River water and holds senior water rights to the water.
JB Hamby of the Colorado River Board of California tells News 4 Tucson:
"The modeling proposal submitted by the six other basin states is inconsistent with the Law of the River and does not form a seven-state consensus approach. Unfortunately, California was not able to provide input on the six-state proposal and detail our state's specific concerns."
Tom Buschatzke, Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, says the proposal is a "key step" dialogue" among the seven states "as we continue to seek a collaborative solution to stabilize the Colorado River system."
The states are asking to model evaporation and system loss. That's the water that is lost when water is moved around in a big system. Porter said that could add up to big reductions.
While the modeling alternative may seem to lack in decisive action, Porter said it's a step in the right direction.
"This is an important development. We look for things that are obvious and simple, and it's never been that way on the Colorado River," she said.
Tucson Water said it is pleased the six states are making progress, but it's too early to tell how this proposal would impact Tucson Water customers.