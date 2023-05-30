State of Arizona suing manufacturing giants linked to PFAS

TUCSON - (KVOA) The state of Arizona is now suing several major manufacturers for producing and selling products with a "forever chemical," known as PFAS. Tucson has had a long, unfortunate history with PFAS.
"Once it's in your body it doesn't leave and it will cause cancers of all various sorts," Ward 6 Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said.
PFAS is found in various products such as Teflon pans, some waterproof clothing and firefighting foam.
"We know that Davis Monthan Air Force Base, even when they were using AFFF for drills, was either hosing it into the soil or dumping it down the sewer system," Kozachik said.
Kozachik tells News 4 Tucson more than 20 water wells in the city have been shut down, fearing contamination. Several years back, Tucson joined a lawsuit with dozens of other cities and towns across the country against manufacturing giant 3M.
The lawsuit alleges 3M knowingly produced products with chemicals and sold those goods for profit.
"They put profits ahead of people," Kozachik said. "We need to make sure they're held accountable for that."
On Friday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against 3M, DuPont and Chemours, a spinoff of DuPont. This new lawsuit is separate from the litigation involving the City of Tucson.
"These companies have known for decades that so-called 'forever chemicals' would contaminate water supplies for generations to come but chose to sell their products anyway," Mayes said in a statement. "The failure by these polluters to inform the state about the risks associated with these chemicals has harmed our environment and the health of Arizonans – and they must be held accountable."
Kozachik said a plume of contaminated water is on the move just south of Tucson's central well field. The councilman hopes Arizona's involvement will put pressure on the federal government.
"The plume is moving faster than the litigation process," he said. "We need the state not to step up and file litigation, but to lobby the federal government to get us funds to put into effect treatment facilities here locally. The state's been a great partner, the federal government been off on the sidelines watching this plume move."
Currently, the water served to Tucson residents comes from the Colorado River.
"The reason that this is such an important issue to us is because everybody knows the Colorado River is not a forever supply," Kozachik said. "As soon as we get our allocations of CAP water reduced by the federal government and we have to pivot and start using our groundwater as our primary water source, it has got to be pristine. We cannot use shutting down wells as a strategy for addressing PFAS contamination because we're going to need those wells sooner rather than later."