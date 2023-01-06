Stargazers can enjoy several celestial events in Arizona, including Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Astronomy enthusiasts, Arizona State Parks and Trails is calling your name next month.
They are inviting stargazers to several astronomy events throughout the state, including one in Tucson.
The events will feature close-up looks through professional telescopes on stargazing nights, perfect for enjoying the dazzling constellations overhead.
Star Parties are planned to take place in three state parks. In Tucson, the event be at Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Rd. on Feb. 18.
Other events include:
Cattail Cove State Park, south of Lake Havasu on Jan. 14 and Lost Dutchman State Park, in Apache Junction on Jan. 20, Feb. 25, Mar. 25, and Apr. 22.
Registration and event details can be viewed on their website at AZStateParks.com/stars.