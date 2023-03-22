Starbucks only unionized coffee shop in Tucson goes on strike

TUCSON (KVOA)- The only unionized Starbucks in Tucson is now on strike.
More than 100 Starbucks locations across the nation also went on strike today.
Employees say they want better pay and benefits.
Christina Baeza is a barista. She's been with the company 3 and a half years.
"Since the pandemic, they have been cutting the hours so exponentially that it makes our workloads difficult but it also means that baristas struggle to qualify for all of those benefits," she said.
She said she works two jobs while attending classes at the University of Arizona. She majors in political science. Her message for Starbucks
"They should consider how hard we're willing to work to really be here, how hard we're willing to work for them to recognize our federal right to unionize and that we're not scared and we're not backing down," she added.
While Starbucks won't be paying her or the other 14 striking employees...
Ivan Modesto said, "We're not going to get paid by Starbucks, but our union does reimburse us for the lost wages and we're doing fundraising to reimburse people for the time they are spending here."
The striking employees told News 4 Tucson they are taking a stand and won't back down.
"They refuse to negotiate a contract with us, they withhold credit card tips from us and other such policies that make our work experience negative and also unlawful."
We reached out to Starbucks and their statement read:
"Rather than publicising rallies, we encourage workers united to live up to their obligations by responding to our proposed sessions."