SR 90 partially reopened after crews gain control of Post Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, crews have gained control on the Post Fire southwest of Benson.
The wind-driven fire is estimated to be 1,200 acres with 5% containment.
According to CCSO, evacuations have been lifted.
State Route 90 has partially reopened between Interstate 10 and SR 82, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
One lane is now open in both directions.
Crews have stopped forward progress on the #PostFire, SW of Benson. Wind-driven fire estimated at 1,200 acres, but there is 5% containment. Per CCSO, GO notifications have been lifted. SR 90 remains closed at this time. Approximately 200+ personnel assigned. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/VcWu4XoCvc— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 23, 2023
