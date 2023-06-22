 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE....Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast
Pinal County, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties
below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

SR 90 partially reopened after crews gain control of Post Fire

Post Fire

TUCSON (KVOA) — According to the Arizona State Forestry, crews have gained control on the Post Fire southwest of Benson.

The wind-driven fire is estimated to be 1,200 acres with 5% containment.

According to CCSO, evacuations have been lifted.

State Route 90 has partially reopened between Interstate 10 and SR 82, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

One lane is now open in both directions.

