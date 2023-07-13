Squirrel monkey dies at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) — Reid Park Zoo has announced the death of Dazzle due to pregnancy complications.
“The entire team is deeply saddened by this loss,” said Adam Ramsey, Reid Park Zoo’s Animal Care Manager. “I want to take a moment to thank the keepers for their diligent work caring for Dazzle during her pregnancy and preparing for her to give birth, and to the veterinary team for their tremendous efforts to see her through labor.”
The animal care team began 24-hour monitoring of the squirrel monkeys as Dazzle's pregnancy progressed.
Dazzle started exhibiting symptoms that indicated her labor was not progressing and signs of distress were noted.
Following an ultrasound, it was revealed the baby did not have a heartbeat and a C-section was performed.
The team attempted to resuscitate the baby, but were not successful.
Dazzle's surgery was successful, however, the severity of her condition prevented her from making a full recovery.
“Dazzle was among the smallest in size of all the animals at the Zoo, but she will forever occupy a huge place in the hearts of all who knew her,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo President & CEO. “Dazzle was a strong and charismatic monkey who will be dearly missed by staff, volunteers, and Zoo guests alike.”
Reid Park Zoo is home to one remaining squirrel monkey Parker.