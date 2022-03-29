 Skip to main content
Spring cleaning? Local organizations will hold Zero Waste Collection drive April 16

TUCSON (KVOA) - Spring is here! The new season means it's time to start decluttering and reorganizing your home.

Several local organizations will be helping you by holding a Zero Waste Collection drive. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at 4004 S Park Ave.

The collaboration provides a resource for local households to safely and responsibly reuse and recycle their used goods.

What are they collecting?

  • Gently used clothing and textiles
  • Small furniture and housewares
  • Books
  • Scrap metal
  • Broken bikes and bike parts
  • Paper shredding
  • E-waste (computers, laptops, printers, etc.)
  • American flags (for proper disposal)
  • Eyeglasses
  • Medication

See full list here. 

For more information about the event, visit Tucson Zero Waste – Zero Waste Tucson

