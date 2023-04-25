Southern Arizona Veterans make their way back to Tucson after special trip to Washington D.C.

TUCSON (KVOA) — A group of Southern Arizona Veterans made their way back to the Old Pueblo on Tuesday after a special trip to Washington D.C over the weekend.
Honor Flight Southern Arizona flies WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to visit memorials that commemorate their service and honor their fallen comrades.
"It was very emotional and it was outstanding.. Our hotel.. The crew that put this all together was amazing.. everything was awesome," Jodie Dvorak, Army Veteran.
This weekend's trip marked the 32nd Honor Flight for Southern Arizona Veterans since 2011.
The program was started in 2005 to transport WWII Veterans before expanding to include Korean War and Vietnam War Veterans.