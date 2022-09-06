Southern Arizona VA to hold hiring fair

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) will be hosting a hiring fair on Sept. 17.
The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tucson VA Medical Center, 3601 South Sixth Ave.
To attend the fair, applicants must first apply to at least one of the job announcements listed below on USA Jobs.
- Staff Psychologist
- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
- House Keeping Aid (Hiring Fair Applicants)
- House Keeping Aid (General Public Announcement)
- Registered Nurse
- Nursing Assistant
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant
- Medical Support Assistant
- Social Worker
- Senior Social Worker
Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair.
For more information visit, VA Southern Arizona Health Care | Veterans Affairs.