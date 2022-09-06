 Skip to main content
Southern Arizona VA to hold hiring fair

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) will be hosting a hiring fair on Sept. 17.

The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tucson VA Medical Center, 3601 South Sixth Ave.

To attend the fair, applicants must first apply to at least one of the job announcements listed below on USA Jobs.

Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair.

For more information visit, VA Southern Arizona Health Care | Veterans Affairs.