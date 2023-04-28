Southern Arizona sees high rattlesnake activity this spring

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, an elderly Green Valley woman was bitten by a rattlesnake in her backyard.
She suffered a bite to her foot and went to the hospital right away. First responders say the victim is recovering.
"Calmness and fast transport to the hospital is the best way to go through it," Green Valley Firefighter Trey Chilcote said.
Dr. Geoffrey Smelski with the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center tells News 4 Tucson if you're bitten by rattler, it can be life threatening. However, Smelski said the number of people who die from a rattlesnake bite in Arizona is low.
"Anyone bit by a rattlesnake should assume it's a life-threatening situation, Smelski said. "The progression of symptoms occurs over time with peak symptoms starting to occur within 8 to 12 hours. We always urge everyone to go to the hospital immediately because our anti-venom that we can use, prevents the progression of worsening symptoms but it can't reverse anything that's already occurred."
The key is to move as little as possible after the bite.
"The reason is once you get moving around, that's going to facilitate that absorption, so that window of time before symptoms get worse is going to get shorter and the shorter the more that you move," Smelski said.
Experts say August and September are the leading months for rattlesnake bites in Southern Arizona.
Sometimes there's a peak in April. That's what's happening this year.
"They will give you a warning," Chilcote said. "It's kind of like a don't mess with me sign," Chilcote said.
Dr. Smelski said the peak time of day for rattlesnake bites is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
"In all the bites that we've had, about 60% of them are around the house or within the four walls of the house itself," he said. "A lot of folks that we get that are bitten around the house, get bitten in their driveways doing stuff like taking out the trash or getting the mail. They'll hide around trash cans or the shadow of the mailbox or the pole of the mailbox."