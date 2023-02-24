Southern Arizona rancher case moves to superior court

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Southern Arizona rancher accused of shooting and killing an undocumented immigrant will have his case moved to superior court.
George Alan Kelly, 74, faces charges of second degree murder in the death of a Mexican citizen who was shot on his property.
A judge ruled on Friday there was probable cause to move the case to the higher court.
Kelly originally faced a first degree murder charge in the shooting, but state prosecutors downgraded the charge to second degree murder.
He also faces two aggravated assault charges.
The state called the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department detective who led the investigation. In his testimony, the detective said Kelly made inconsistent statements to law enforcements about what happened.
Prosecutors argued Kelly shot the alleged victim in the back and that he was unharmed.
The defense denied that claim.
Kelly is set to be arraigned on the updated charges in Santa Cruz Superior Court on March 6th.