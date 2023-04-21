Southern Arizona Heart Walk Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 2023 Southern Arizona Heart Walk is on Saturday at the Reid Park DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.
Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 8:45 a.m.
Our very own News 4 Tucson anchor Sean Mooney will be hosting the event.
The event raises money for the American Heart Association and brings out hundreds of walkers to help promote heart disease awareness.
It is also a great opportunity for friends and family to honor loved ones lost to heart related illnesses.
