Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank collecting dog shoes

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank needs your help collecting dog shoes this summer to protect their paws on the hot pavement.
The food bank says when temperatures heat up, volunteers drive around Tucson handing out dog boots and water to homeless pet owners.
They are also in need of wet and dry cat food which is in short supply, but high demand.
Their donation center is located on Speedway and Wilmot and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
You can drop items at the donation center at 6212 East Speedway in the Monterey Village shopping center next to Philly Finest.