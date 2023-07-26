South Tucson woman loses roof during Sunday storm

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 838 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park
West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Queens
Well.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

South Tucson woman loses roof during Sunday storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman in South Tucson endured severe damage to her trailer home on Sunday during the monsoon storms.

Maria Ninfa Jauregui lives in a trailer home in South Tucson. She was hoping for rain and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, the rain brought much more.

Maria shares how she went outside to see the rain when the storm began, but soon ran inside when she noticed the storm was much stronger.

"It started to rain and we went outside to look at the rain for a little while. Then we went inside because a very strong wind came and suddenly the door slammed open by itself," Jauregui says.

By the storm's end, multiple parts of her roof were completely ripped off from the roof, among other damage.

A blue tarp replaces the missing part of her room in the living room.

Maria's family is worried about her, and shares how she should not have to endure this on top of everything else.

Maria is disabled and has been so for 15 years now from arthritis. She also suffers from neuropathy, and most recently, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Due to her disabilities and poor health, she cannot work.

"Sometimes I sleep all day. Sometimes I don't sleep at all. Right now, I haven't been able to sleep, I feel like my whole body is going to fall apart and at any moment collapse," shares Maria.

Maria's daughter Kathya is trying to do all that she can to be there for her mom.

"We are very concerned about my mom, and are doing all we can to support her," her daughter says.

Maria and her family are like many who have experienced property damage from Sunday's storm. They are hoping they can overcome this disaster.

