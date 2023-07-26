South Tucson woman loses roof during Sunday storm

TUCSON (KVOA) — A woman in South Tucson endured severe damage to her trailer home on Sunday during the monsoon storms.
Maria Ninfa Jauregui lives in a trailer home in South Tucson. She was hoping for rain and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, the rain brought much more.
Maria shares how she went outside to see the rain when the storm began, but soon ran inside when she noticed the storm was much stronger.
"It started to rain and we went outside to look at the rain for a little while. Then we went inside because a very strong wind came and suddenly the door slammed open by itself," Jauregui says.
By the storm's end, multiple parts of her roof were completely ripped off from the roof, among other damage.
A blue tarp replaces the missing part of her room in the living room.
Maria's family is worried about her, and shares how she should not have to endure this on top of everything else.
Maria is disabled and has been so for 15 years now from arthritis. She also suffers from neuropathy, and most recently, was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Due to her disabilities and poor health, she cannot work.
"Sometimes I sleep all day. Sometimes I don't sleep at all. Right now, I haven't been able to sleep, I feel like my whole body is going to fall apart and at any moment collapse," shares Maria.
Maria's daughter Kathya is trying to do all that she can to be there for her mom.
"We are very concerned about my mom, and are doing all we can to support her," her daughter says.
Maria and her family are like many who have experienced property damage from Sunday's storm. They are hoping they can overcome this disaster.