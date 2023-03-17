 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sonoita Vineyard dealing with aftermath of fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Elgin brush fire

Image courtesy of Sue Downing

 By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two weeks ago, the Longview brush fire erupted, damaging more than 500 acres of land. 

The Sonoita Vineyard is dealing with the aftermath of the fire that burned at least 100 acres of land that belonged to the vineyard.

The Sonoita-Elgin fire chief tells News 4 Tucson that the cause of the fire was accidental. 

"The insurance adjusting company has got a  new adjuster coming in and a rough estimate. They said at least $500,000, if not more," said Lori Reynolds, Sonoita Vineyards owner.

A fundraiser if happening Saturday to rise money for the vineyard. There will be food and live music. It starts at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here