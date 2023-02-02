Some TUSD networks, computer systems not yet fully functioning after cyber attack

TUCSON - (KVOA) A cyber attack against Tucson Unified School District Monday, hit dozens of schools and district offices.
TUSD leaders were grateful Thursday that schools were kept open in the aftermath of the cyber hack.
"The business and the mission of teaching and learning is still going on through the face of this attack and that's a victory over these terrorists," Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said.
In a media call Thursday, Trujillo said three days after the cyber security attack, some of the computer and networking are still not fully functioning. Trujillo said at this time, there's no indication anyone's personal information was stolen.
"There's no evidence any confidential, personal employee or student data has been extracted, taken or stolen from the network," he said. "As this investigation is ongoing we will be informed if this changes. In the spirit of transparency, if this does change, we will promptly and immediately notify first and foremost our employees who will be most affected by this kind of breach, then our parents and then of course the media and the wider community."
One cyber security expert News 4 Tucson spoke to said this should serve as a reminder for school districts across the region to beef up security protocols and run tests.
"Kind of like a fire drill," Sai Huda said. "Do an incident response test. So, assume you're going to get a ransomware attack, are you prepared? How would you detect it? What would you do? Who would do what? How would you prevent the damage from happening across the school?"
TUSD hopes to return to normalcy with all computer systems and networks back up and running at full capacity sometime next week.