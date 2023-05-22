Some Tucsonans urge PCC governing board to keep three historic motels near downtown campus

TUCSON - (KVOA) In 2018 Pima Community College bought the Tucson Inn, the Frontier Motel and El Rancho Motel, all part of the Miracle Mile District.
The motels are vacant, but some people in the community believe they have rich historical value.
The college's plan was to revitalize the buildings as part of an expansion on campus.
But, recently, the possibility of demolishing the motels in favor of better utilizing the space with new buildings entered into the equation. That idea angers some Tucsonans.
Some community members got a chance to speak out at the PCC governing board meeting Monday night.
"You know, I would just like to see these building saved, because once you lose these, they're gone, you're never getting them back," one homeowner said. "It was the first two story motel in Tucson and it's got a lot of history. This used to be the place when people were in town from Hollywood, they would stay there. They've got photos of Ernest Hemingway having drinks in the Bagdad Lounge.
One woman who's lived in the city 42 years spoke out...hoping to preserve a part of Tucson history.
"You won't be alive 42 years from now, probably, but the buildings you own will be valued and that's stretch of the city will come back if you don't level it," she said.
Tucsonan Raul Ramirez walked to the podium with a different proposal for the motels.
"I'm kind of the odd bird here because most of the people are advocating for the historic preservation of those buildings," Ramirez said.
Ramirez wants the college to sell the properties.
"To somebody," he said, "that can then repurpose them as affordable housing.
The timetable for a decision remains an open question. News 4 Tucson has learned a decision could be years away.
The board could repurpose the land or revitalize the motels or they could sell.
One board member told News 4 Tucson the rumor of turning the motels into a parking lot is false.