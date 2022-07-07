Some Tucson business owners cutting down trees to deter homeless

TUCSON (KVOA) - A growing number of people in Tucson are homeless, which means triple-digit heat and monsoon waters pose real dangers throughout the summer when shelter is vital.
Tucsonan Meg Johnson tells News 4 Tucson the business owner of the Frontier Village shopping center at Pima St. and Alvernon Way in midtown cut down trees on the property to discourage the homeless from sleeping under them.
"We have personal experience with homeless who are victimizing the residents in the area and the businesses," Johnson said. "But, then there are so many homeless who are desperately looking just for a place to live and be safe and be cool and not be harassed."
Johnson knows the homeless problem is unsustainable.
"I have no idea how you solve it. I know the city is working on it and we need to work faster," she said. "We need solutions now."
City Councilman Steve Kozachik believes the Tucson's Housing First initiative in which the city places homeless people into temporary housing, is not working.
Kozachik said there's simply not enough supply to handle the demand.
He favors a different approach.
"We need to provide them a setting that is less structured," Kozachik said. "Controlled camps at various locations that have a water source, a Portajohn, police to make sure people are safe, that have the social service agencies going and visiting on a regular basis to try and get people into the services they need."
Kozachik does not blame the business owners who are cutting down trees in an effort to keep the homeless out.
"What's bad optics is letting people sleep out in washes in the middle of a monsoon and camping out on private property, under people's trees," he said. "And the bad optics is having that business owner go down and chop the tree down so his customers don't have to walk through human feces to get to their front door."