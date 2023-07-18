Some TEP customers to be without power until Wednesday night in Foothills

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Electric Power says some Foothills area customers may remain without power until Wednesday night.
TEP crews are working as quickly as possible to make emergency repairs.
TEP says restoration work has been slowed by rocky, hilly terrain in the affect areas.
for updates, visit the TEP power outage map here.
