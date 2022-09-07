Some parents upset as bus driver shortage causes Sahuarita schools to begin temporary rolling suspensions

SAHUARITA, ARIZ. (KVOA) — Some parents in Sahuarita are fed up Tuesday night after the school district temporarily suspended some bus routes leaving some parents in a bind.
"This is unacceptable," Scott Mcleod, a father of a third-grader said. "I don't want us to stand idle and pretend like everything is hunky dory because it's not."
Mcleod's 7-year-old daughter, Azalea goes to Copper View Elementary School.
This week there are no buses running to and from Copper View and several other schools in the Sahuarita School District because of a bus driver shortage.
There was a line of parents at various schools Tuesday afternoon to pick up their kids.
"I myself picked her up at 2 p.m. today and school doesn't get out until 2:50 p.m. and there was already a line of cars waiting for your kids," Mcleod said. "There's a huge ripple effect. You're burning through gas waiting for your kids, you're having to reschedule your work schedule. It's totally unacceptable."
Due to a bus driver shortage for Sahuarita schools, @SUSD30 has temporarily suspended some bus routes on a rotating basis until they can hire more drivers. Some parents aren't taking the news well. More tonight on @KVOA pic.twitter.com/BR40pJEz06— Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) September 6, 2022
"We're asking parents to briefly share a one-week time frame across the district in which their bus is not rolling at that time," Sahuarita School District Community Outreach Director Amber Woods said. "They're sharing the burden across the district so some families don't have to share the burden the entire time."
The district has seen an uptick in kids riding the bus this year, 15 percent more than last.
Sahuarita plans to continue rolling bus suspensions until the week of fall break, Oct. 10-14.
"Approximately five buses are scheduled to be temporarily suspended for five days and then the next week another suspension will roll out," Woods said.
The district is home to about 6,500 students.
District staff tells News 4 Tucson that about half the student body take the bus every day.
Currently, the district has just more than 40 drivers, not enough to make sure every student has a seat on the bus.
Some parents are rallying together to carpool.
"In my neighborhood at least we all got together, swapped phone numbers and we figured out who had extra seats," parent Scott Wilson said. "In the morning, I drive two kids and I have six seats in this vehicle, so I have room for three extra kids. So, the parents who aren't able to get their kids to and from school, I just help them out and drop them off."
Woods said the district has 10 open bus driver positions at this time.
The starting pay is $18.20/hour.
"We are looking to mitigate this as quickly as possible," she said. "We currently have multiple applications that have come through and we currently have two bus drivers that are in the training process."
As he picked up his daughter from school, Scott Mcleod said the time to fix the issue is now.
"If there's something we can do all together to fix this, then let's do it and not put this all on the parents back to get their kids to school," Mcleod said.
To see if your child's bus is affected by the temporary rolling suspensions, click here: August 25, 2022 Notice to Families - Bus Suspension Schedule (susd30.us)