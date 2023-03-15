Some Arizona educators protest state superintendent's policy to create Empower hotline

TUCSON - (KVOA) Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne visited Robins K-8 School Wednesday to highlight the school's arts program.
At the same time, dozens of educators stood outside Horne's office at the Department of Education in Phoenix to protest the new Empower Hotline.
The Arizona Department of Education launched the hotline last week as a way for parents to voice their concerns about teachers who may be teaching lesson plans that Horne contends focus on race and ethnicity and gender ideology rather than focusing on academic standards.
"Lessons that were directed at kids race rather than treating everybody as individuals which I think is our American value," Horne said. "We're all individuals. We're all brothers and sisters under the skin."
The superintendent tells News 4 Tucson the hotline is already popular with parents.
"We've had about 5 or 600 emails and 200 phone calls and we've been going for less than a week, so it's off to a roaring start," Horne said.
Horne believes the hotline is a valuable tool for parents.
"I served on a school board for 24 years and our policy was grown ups can go in the class and see what teachers were doing and the teachers never complained one time because they were proud of what they were doing," he said. "They wanted people to know what they were doing. If teachers don't want people to know what they're doing, maybe they're not as proud of their work."
Democratic state lawmaker Rep. Nancy Gutierrez teaches at Tucson High School. She strongly disagrees with the hotline and its motive.
"He doesn't want to hear the teachers side of things," Gutierrez said. "To me as a teacher, it feels like a line where as teachers, I'm being targeted. They're told to call if they hear instances of social, emotional learning being used. SEL is good teaching. It's caring about students and it's taking their perspective into play."
Gutierrez argues the hotline circumvents the ability for both parents and teachers to have conversations.
"We feel this is a tattle tale hotline," the Tucson lawmaker said. "We want local control here. Mr. Horne does not need to be involved with every little thing that happens on a school campus, that's where we need the parents to come in and talk to us."