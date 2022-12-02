Social media threat prompts investigation at local school campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — Parents of students at two local high schools contemplated whether or not to send their children to school Thursday after the campus received a shooting threat.
Some students said they are coming to school, and they aren't taking the threat seriously.
This all started with a picture that was taken of a threat written in the girl's bathroom.
It stated Rincon and University High School campus will get "shot up" on Dec.2.
Students said the person who posted the video on social media did not write the threat.
“I don't know if anyone personally knows who wrote it. I know who first posted it on Instagram made a statement that it wasn't them threatening people,” said Danyela Santeyan, a student. “It was them trying to show everyone that some made a threat because no admin had did anything about it yet”.
Senior students tell News 4 Tucson this sort of threat has happened twice already this school year. They believe this threat is getting more attention because it was posted on social media.
Tucson Unified School district issued a statement:
“We will have additional TUSD Schools Safety officers and TPD on our campuses at both Rincon and University High School. The schools will be running per their normal schedules; however, we will continue to evaluate the situation and communicate with our community if any adjustments need to be made. While we understand that some families may be concerned, anyone missing school will be treated as an absence."
"I don't know if I'll be there on Dec. 2,” said Santeyan. “It's better to just not come if something happens and even if nothing happens. I know I heard from an administration that they thought it was just someone that wanted the day off.”
News 4 Tucson spoke to a mother who said she was sending her kids to classes despite the shooting threat.
"All threats could be credible, but I feel the campus is pretty safe and I feel they are doing the best they can with what's in today's world,” said Jocelyn Moore, a parent.
Both, Tucson Police Department and TUSD, believe the threat is not credible.