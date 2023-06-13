Social media attracting unwanted guests to house parties

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sheriff's officials tell News 4 Tucson, they are concerned about a spike in house parties where uninvited guests are bringing guns.
The Robbery Assault Team at the Pima County Sheriff's Department has its hands full investigating shootings at house parties where shots are being fired and some party goers are getting injured.
The latest incident happened over the weekend at a house on Bopp Road and Leonard Avenue. The party was posted on social media. Luis Raya said his sister had no idea what was to follow..
"She didn't expect over like a 100 people to show up. And then it got super crowded some confrontation happened and someone busted out a gun everybody started freaking out.. People were running around someone called the cops."
Detective Regina Manzanedo is working the case.
"It's unknown where the rounds were actually going. There was information of rounds being fired into the ground and into the air."
She also said, an 18-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified but wanted people to know they need to be careful about posting parties on social media
"They don't realize how quick things can get out of control. Because there's people who your friends may know , who their friends may know who are not nice people. And they can end up killing you or your friends."
So the sheriff's department wants to send a message.
Deputy Adam Schoonover is the Public Information Officer he said,
"Be cognizant of who you are inviting, know that information can be broadcasted and people can show up very quickly to your house. If you are throwing a party and there's more people there than you want ask them to leave. If they don't leave call the Sheriff's department."
The department is also asking parents...
"Beware of what your kids are doing, I know plenty of parents who monitor their social media, they monitor their friends to see what they're doing."
Officials told News 4 Tucson, they are not against people having parties, just be aware of who you are inviting.
Also, if you have information about the shooting incident call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.