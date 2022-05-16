 Skip to main content
Smugglers Fire burning near Sasabe now 90 percent contained

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

TUCSON (KVOA) — Containment on the wildfire burning in Pima County increased to 90 percent, officials said Monday.

The Smugglers Fire started on Sunday northwest of Sasabe, Ariz.

According to the AZ State Forestry, the fire is at 20 acres.