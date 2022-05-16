Smugglers Fire burning near Sasabe now 90 percent contained

TUCSON (KVOA) — Containment on the wildfire burning in Pima County increased to 90 percent, officials said Monday.
The Smugglers Fire started on Sunday northwest of Sasabe, Ariz.
According to the AZ State Forestry, the fire is at 20 acres.
Containment lines on #SmugglersFire held overnight & today crews assigned are engaged in heavy mop up. The fire is 90% contained & is 20 acres. Decrease in size due to more accurate mapping. The fire started Sunday, 5/15, NW of #Sasabe in #PimaCounty #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/93eg6Zm4Ob— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2022