Small chemical explosions under investigation at Marana school campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Social media may be the reason Marana police are seeing several incidents of people mixing liquids chemicals in plastic bottles and watching them explode.
Marana police said Wednesday they found 25 plastic bottles a parking lot filled with liquids that are causing explosions.
Sgt. Erin Yzaguirre showed News 4 Tucson some of the evidence left behind.
"Basically, you see right here parts of bottle caps left behind from coke bottles," said Yzaguirre.
Sgt. Yzaguirre said they are investigating four similar incidents all located at Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School.
She explained evidence showed the far west side of the school's parking lot is the area being used for these experiments.
"It's nowhere near the school, there's nothing to indicate that it's a direct act towards the school or the school district," Yzaguirre said. "Really, at this point we think it's kids being kids."
One parent, who asked not to be identified, has children at the school and believes kids are experimenting.
"Adding Mentos to some soda it's science. I always encourage kids to experiment and to explore and think about why the chemical reactions happen because that is what our future is all about. At the same time, you need to be respectful of our community and clean up after yourself."
Marana police said the people responsible could face littering charges. They also added they want to get in front of this before school starts in September.