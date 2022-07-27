Small chemical explosions under investigation at Marana school campus

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Small chemical explosions under investigation at Marana school campus

Small chemical explosions under investigation at Marana school campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Social media may be the reason Marana police are seeing several incidents of people mixing liquids chemicals in plastic bottles and watching them explode. 

Marana police said Wednesday they found 25 plastic bottles a parking lot filled with liquids that are causing explosions.

Sgt. Erin Yzaguirre showed News 4 Tucson some of the evidence left behind.

"Basically, you see right here parts of bottle caps left behind from coke bottles," said Yzaguirre.

Sgt. Yzaguirre said they are investigating four similar incidents all located at Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School.

She explained evidence showed the far west side of the school's parking lot is the area being used for these experiments.

"It's nowhere near the school, there's nothing to indicate that it's a direct act towards the school or the school district," Yzaguirre said. "Really, at this point we think it's kids being kids."

One parent, who asked not to be identified, has children at the school and believes kids are experimenting.

"Adding Mentos to some soda it's science. I always encourage kids to experiment and to explore and think about why the chemical reactions happen because that is what our future is all about. At the same time, you need to be respectful of our community and clean up after yourself."

Marana police said the people responsible could face littering charges. They also added they want to get in front of this before school starts in September.

