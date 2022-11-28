Skydivers set world-record jump in celebration of women's rights at Skydive Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Eighty women from 22 countries made history last week in the Arizona desert.
In 2020, the Women’s Skydiving Network’s Project 19 mission was originally to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The Covid-19 pandemic put the mission on hold.
But last week, Project 19 skydivers finally set the new world record of the largest all-women head-down (“vertical”) skydive at Skydive Arizona.
In less than 80 seconds, these women challenged themselves to “perfectly and safely hold hands, falling at 160 mph, in a head-to-earth orientation with incredible balance and skill.”
These were the results:
Although the team aimed for a record of 100, they still broke the 2016 record of 65.
For more information about Project 19, click here.