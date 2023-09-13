Six students arrested after fight at Tucson High School Wednesday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police arrested six students before releasing them to their parents after a fight and rumors of a gun on campus caused Tucson High to go into lockdown early Wednesday morning.
Five students have been charged with disturbing an education institute, and the sixth student was arrested on the felony charge of assault on a school employee.
TUSD says three different fights occurred and six students were involved.
During the fight, students alerted administrators there was a rumor on social media that a student had a weapon at school.
Officers went to locate the student and confirmed there was no weapon found or ever seen on campus. That student was not involved in the fights.
One staff member suffered a minor injury.
The investigation is ongoing.