Sinema, Kelly announce over six million for affordable housing in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Tuesday, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced that more than six million dollars in federal funding is coming to Arizona for affordable housing.
The money will go to toward affordable housing options for low-income Arizonans amid a shortage in the state right now.
“Arizona’s housing shortage has made renting and owning a home unaffordable for too many hardworking families. Today’s funding will expand affordable housing options throughout our state and ensure Arizonans have a safe place to call home,” said Sinema.
“To tackle Arizona’s housing crisis, we must increase the supply of affordable housing. This funding will help lower the cost of housing for hardworking families who have been pushed out of the unaffordable housing market as a result of Arizona’s housing shortage,” said Kelly.
According to a report from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness in Arizona rose by a staggering 23% from 2020 to 2023.