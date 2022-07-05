Silver Alert canceled after Corona De Tucson man found dead

TUCSON (KVOA) – Authorities deactivated a Silver Alert after a Corona de Tucson man was found dead.

According to a release shared by Pima County Sheriff's Department Friday, 73-year-old Dean Thomas Hamilton was last seen last Wednesday at his home on the 100 block of South Atlanta Drive in Corona De Tucson.

On Tuesday, PCSD confirmed Hamilton was found dead. While no details have been released they said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.