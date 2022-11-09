Sierra Vista woman arrested for arson following domestic dispute at apartment complex

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista woman has been arrested for arson following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex, police say.
Police and Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services responded to an apartment fire in the 5100 block of Highway 90 Tuesday morning.
In a news release, police said officers were informed that 26-year-old Tiffani Hallman had allegedly been lighting items on fire inside the residence.
Hallman has been identified as the live-in girlfriend of the person renting the apartment complex that was on fire.
She was arrested after officers responded to a shoplifting call at a Circle K store on Highway 90.
The 26-year-old was booked into the Cochise County Jail for theft, arson, criminal damage, aggravated assault, and endangerment.