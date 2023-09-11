Sierra Vista teenager dies after being struck by car

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista teenager died on Saturday night after being struck by a car.
17-year-old Zachary Zeller was found dead at the scene after being struck by a car near the intersection of Highway 90 and Industry Drive.
SVPD received a call at 8:15 p.m. asking for a welfare check for a "drunk person walking near the road."
They then received a second call at 8:17 p.m. reporting a driver had possibly hit the pedestrian in the middle of the road.
At 8:18 p.m. a third person called and reported that a car swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian in the road.
Officers arrived on scene at 8:20 p.m. and located Zeller dead at the scene.
Witnesses verified Zeller walking in the middle of the street and the driver swerving and striking Zeller.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD at (520) 452-7500.