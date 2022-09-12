Sierra Vista teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students dies by suicide, officials say

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 120 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms along and near Interstate 19 between Sahuarita
and Amado, and near Ryan Field. This will result in urban and
small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sopori Wash, Box Canyon Wash, Santa Cruz River, Demetrie
Wash, Old Junction Wash and West Branch Santa Cruz River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Pascua
Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson
International Airport, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Amado,
San Xavier Mission, Arivaca Junction and Ryan AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 156 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southern portions of the Rincon Mountains.
Radar estimated between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Rainfall runoff will rapidly fill the Martinez Wash with running
water. This wash drains into Mescal Arroyo  and eventually into
Cienega Creek. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Eastern Pima County

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Martinez Wash, Mescal Arroyo, Agua Verde Creek, Cienega Creek, Ash
Creek, Paige Creek and Turkey Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 216 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving north at 5 mph. Another storm was developing near I-19 south
of Green Valley.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 214 PM MST, An automated rain gage at Vahala Park, located 1 mile
west of the intersection of Valencia and Highway 86 has recorded
1.77 inches in the past hour. Radar estimates that between 1.50 and
3.00 inches of rain has fallen in this area. Flash flooding of
washes and other drainages in this area that eventually drain into
the Brawley Wash is likely ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation,
Valencia West, Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
West Branch Santa Cruz River, Santa Cruz River and Brawley Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley and
White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sierra Vista teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students dies by suicide, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista teacher who was accused of inappropriate conduct with students has died by suicide.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the shooting death that happened last Friday in Miller Canyon.

After the allegation became public, the Sierra Vista Unified School District told News 4 Tucson they were conducting an investigation.

In an email to News 4 Tucson, a district spokesperson said:

"Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified administration are aware of the claims against a Buena High School teacher. We are conducting our own investigation regarding the claims and have also informed the Sierra Vista Police Department. These types of accusations are taken very seriously by the administration and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students."

The Sheriff's Office is now awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the teacher's identity and cause of death.