Sierra Vista teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students dies by suicide, officials say

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista teacher who was accused of inappropriate conduct with students has died by suicide.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the shooting death that happened last Friday in Miller Canyon.
After the allegation became public, the Sierra Vista Unified School District told News 4 Tucson they were conducting an investigation.
In an email to News 4 Tucson, a district spokesperson said:
"Buena High School and Sierra Vista Unified administration are aware of the claims against a Buena High School teacher. We are conducting our own investigation regarding the claims and have also informed the Sierra Vista Police Department. These types of accusations are taken very seriously by the administration and we will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students."
The Sheriff's Office is now awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the teacher's identity and cause of death.