Sierra Vista Police to host Citizen Police Academy

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — If you're seeking a behind-the-scenes experience of police work, the Sierra Vista Police Department has you covered.
They are hosting the Citizen Police Academy.
Free classes will be held in the police department auditorium once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks starting in August. Applications must be submitted by June 10. The class size is limited to 25 students and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Application packets are available at the police department reception desk on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Citizen Police Academy.”
For more information, contact SVPD Resource Specialist Lilly Perry at (520) 452-7500.