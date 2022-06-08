 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sierra Vista police officer resigns after being charged with computer tampering

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista Police Department officer resigned Tuesday after being indicted for computer tampering, the department said.

According to SVPD, Raymond Pyle was indicted for computer tampering for accessing information in the department and state database for personal reasons.

On March 9, SVPD requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office initiate a criminal investigation after receiving information about the unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021.

Pyle was placed on paid administrative leave on April 20, according to SVPD. They say they "received a brief from CCSO detectives that they had evidence showing Pyle had conducted an unauthorized search of the SVPD and state database and would be referring the case to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review."

Pyle was indicted for two charges of computer tampering on June 2. On Tuesday, Pyle resigned after being notified that termination of employment proceedings were being initiated.

“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a press release Wednesday.

The case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.

Pyle was hired by the department in January 2021.

