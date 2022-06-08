Sierra Vista police officer resigns after being charged with computer tampering

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista Police Department officer resigned Tuesday after being indicted for computer tampering, the department said.
According to SVPD, Raymond Pyle was indicted for computer tampering for accessing information in the department and state database for personal reasons.
On March 9, SVPD requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office initiate a criminal investigation after receiving information about the unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021.
Pyle was placed on paid administrative leave on April 20, according to SVPD. They say they "received a brief from CCSO detectives that they had evidence showing Pyle had conducted an unauthorized search of the SVPD and state database and would be referring the case to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review."
Pyle was indicted for two charges of computer tampering on June 2. On Tuesday, Pyle resigned after being notified that termination of employment proceedings were being initiated.
“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a press release Wednesday.
The case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.
Pyle was hired by the department in January 2021.