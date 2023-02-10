Sierra Vista Police Department open public comment page in hopes of seeking accreditation

(TUCSON) KVOA - The Sierra Vista Police Department has a new way for the public to provide feedback in earning it's accreditation.
The SVPD will now offer an online portal for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) to receive comments from the public regarding the department’s performance as part of the department’s pursuit of it’s fourth consecutive CALEA accreditation.
CALEA has announced it will shift back to site-based assessments and launch the new web-based public comment portal for both initial accreditations and for agencies like the Sierra Vista Police Department, which will seek re-accreditation in October 2024.
The purpose of the new portal is to receive comments regarding an agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status.
“The Sierra Vista Police Department is committed to a constant exploration of how to do better,” SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher says. “We invite the public to share both what we do well and how we can improve with CALEA by using this new portal.”
The online portal is available year-round on the city’s website at https://www.sierravistaaz.gov/our-city/departments/police.