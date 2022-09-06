Sierra Vista man for sexual exploitation of a minor, child molestation

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Following a two-month investigation, a Sierra Vista man has been arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
Eighty-year-old Jay Anderson was arrested on Friday.
In July, a resident made a police report regarding several victims of child molestation. Police say other witnesses also reported observing child sexual abuse material on specific digital media owned by Anderson.
After serving a warrant at Anderson’s residence on Essex Drive, police seized evidence of crimes of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation.
Anderson is being held at the Cochise County Jail without bond. He was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and child molestation.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Jessica Ferrel at (520) 452-7500.