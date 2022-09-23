Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Forty-four-year-old Jeremy S. Cox was arrested Friday after police served a warrant on a residence in the 2200 block of Oakmont Dr. in Sierra Vista.
Police say an investigation was opened after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in August.
The cybertip identified email addresses, phone numbers, and online storage accounts associated with Cox, police say.
Cox has been booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.