Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Twenty-two-year-old Jerome Pangilinan was arrested Wednesday while detectives served a warrant on the 500 block of Coronado Dr. in Sierra Vista.
Police opened an investigation in August following a cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZICAC) Task Force. Police say the tip identified email address, phone numbers, and online storage accounts associated with Pangilinan.
Pangilinan was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.