Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sierra Vista man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

David Sullivan

David Sullivan 

 Sierra Vista Police Department

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender.

Police say 61-year-old David Allen Sullivan was arrested Wednesday while he was already in custody of the Cochise County Jail for two separate warrants related to drugs and weapons possession. He as initially arrested on May 4.

The warrants stemmed from arrests made by Sierra Vista Police Department in April and June of 2021.

The SVPD Sex Offender Unit discovered Sullivan had moved from the address he had registered with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in January 2022. He was required by state law to register his new address with the sheriff’s office as part of the sex offender registration requirements for a prior conviction of a sex offense.

Anyone with information regarding individuals not properly registered are asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.