Sierra Vista man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender.
Police say 61-year-old David Allen Sullivan was arrested Wednesday while he was already in custody of the Cochise County Jail for two separate warrants related to drugs and weapons possession. He as initially arrested on May 4.
The warrants stemmed from arrests made by Sierra Vista Police Department in April and June of 2021.
The SVPD Sex Offender Unit discovered Sullivan had moved from the address he had registered with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in January 2022. He was required by state law to register his new address with the sheriff’s office as part of the sex offender registration requirements for a prior conviction of a sex offense.
Anyone with information regarding individuals not properly registered are asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.