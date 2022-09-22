Shred-A-Thon & Prescription Drug Take-Back community event happening this Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The annual City of Tucson Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back is Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public and is at 10100 E. Golf Links Rd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until trucks are full.
This will be a no-contact event. Participants will be asked to remain in their vehicle with all documents and prescriptions in the trunk before arriving. There is a five-box shred limit.
Items such as (but not limited to) binders, binder clips, electronics, inhalers, lotions or liquids, aerosols, needles, and hydrogen peroxide will not be accepted.
For more information on the Shred-a-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back event, visit, CommunityOutreach@azag.gov.
