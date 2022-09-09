Shipping containers being stored in Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 100 shipping containers are being stored east of Nogales. They're stacked up, lined up, and ready to go.
The shipping containers are sitting in the yard next to the Arizona National Guard. They may be used to help plug gaps in the border barrier.
Officials are deciding now on which spots they're needed.
"We have the resources to do this," said Gov. Doug Ducey. "We're looking at the gaps and also where we have the human resources, the federal resources and the national guard. So, if we have to complete every gap that remains in the fence, we're going to do that."
Ducey had similar containers used in the Yuma area to fill in the gaps along the U.S. Mexico border.
He called that project a success. But some disagree and say the containers are dangerous and won't solve the problem of keeping migrants out of the U.S.
"Well, I feel like if people really want to come in...They will try to come in either way whether they block it with containers or not," said Adriana Cota, who lives in Nogales.
However, some disagree, "John" who chose not to give out his last name told News 4 Tucson, "Anything will help doing nothing won't help doing something will help."
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino believes Gov. Ducey is doing what he can to secure the border however.
"I think it's a waste of time for the reason is that if you have an 18-foot wall and you put an 18-foot container and they want to go over it then they will go over it," he said. "They need to stop fentanyl."
The mayor believes the fentanyl coming across is more dangerous than the migrants because fentanyl is killing people throughout the country with large supplies entering through the Nogales area.
He also is urging Washington to get involved sooner rather than later.