Sheriff's office: Deputy, suspect exchange gunfire, wounded

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responding to a trespassing call and a suspect were shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire.
The office said in a statement the incident occurred Wednesday night in Dudleyville.
No identities were released. According to a statement released by the office, the deputy was shot by the suspect when the deputy arrived at the scene and the suspect was shot when the deputy returned fire.
The statement said both were taken to the hospital, and office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said Thursday that the deputy was "out of surgery, alert and in good spirits."
Reimer said no information was available on the suspect's condition.